In Response to Accelerating Growth, FDS Expands Executive Team with Addition of John Triscoli and David Roth

FORT WORTH, TX, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pharmacy technology company FDS, Inc. announced today the recent appointments of healthcare industry experts John Triscoli as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and David Roth as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).



As COO, Triscoli is charged with scaling and optimizing all aspects of day-to-day operations at FDS to meet accelerating market growth and deliver expert customer service. Before joining FDS, Triscoli was a Senior Vice President at Erickson Living, where he drove operational excellence through the development of strategy, programs, and technology solutions for the 14,000-person company. John also brings executive leadership experience in the technology industry originating from the start of his career at IBM, then as a co-founder of a SaaS startup, general manager of TEKSystems Solutions, and as CIO of the Allegis Group.

In his role as CMO, Roth is responsible for all aspects of marketing with a focus on how FDS works with their pharmacy customers to improve financial and patient outcomes. Roth is redefining how FDS communicates new-era pharmacy improvements resulting from FDS’s market-leading technology and pharmacy-experienced staff. An expert on healthcare SaaS-based offerings, Roth began his enterprise software career at Kronos Inc., performing marketing and sales operations roles for the $1.4+ billion company. Roth further advanced his healthcare-focused B2B software marketing leadership experience with roles at Evariant, Vikus, and Healthcaresource.

“We are proud to announce the recent appointments of John and David to the FDS leadership team,” said Adam McMullin, CEO of FDS, Inc. “It is a pivotal time in our market, and FDS is stepping up to strengthen the health of pharmacies and their patients in this new era of pharmacy.

“Pharmacists are navigating an increasingly competitive market,” continued McMullin. “They’re transforming their business models to drive growth in spite of financial pressures created by DIR and GER fees while building on their role as community caregivers. To meet the needs of these pharmacies, we are relentlessly innovating and scaling our business to provide the critical financial and patient-focused tools and services they need, delivered by our team of pharmacy and industry experts.”

FDS provides a suite of financial and billing management, data analytics, and population health and consumer care solutions to nearly 12,000 customers, including many award-winning pharmacies and industry leaders.

About FDS, Inc.

Fort Worth-based FDS strengthens the health of pharmacies and their patients. The company’s solutions help its clients build the clinically focused New Era Pharmacy, enabling their business to thrive now and successfully transition to a provider of community and population health with data, technology, and clinical services. For additional information or to request a demonstration, please visit www.fdsrx.com or call (877) 602-4179.

