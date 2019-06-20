Engineering the Shift Toward Connected Autonomous Vehicles at Drive World Conference & Expo 2019

Leading industry experts from Aptiv, Embedded Vision Alliance, GM, IEEE-USA, Mitsubishi, NVIDIA, among others, to conduct over 40 hours of educational panels and technical sessions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drive World Conference & Expo (Drive World) , a must-attend showcase bringing together the brightest minds across the automotive electronics and intelligence industries, today announced its 2019 conference content. Spanning four distinct tracks, the conference features an ideal forum to share knowledge related to system connectivity, sensing technologies, infotainment, safety, security, smart mobility, and more. Drive World, partnered with the Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) , an event with a 30-year legacy of influencing electronics design and innovation, will take place August 27-29 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. To register as press, please visit: driveworldexpo.com/press .



/EIN News/ -- With over 40 hours of unmatched conference content delivered through technical discussions, panel discussions, and keynote presentations , Drive World will provide a premier platform for today’s top engineers and companies in the connected and autonomous vehicle space to come together, learn from one another, and shape the future of self-driving cars.

“The revolution toward the self-driving car is currently under way. While it is one of the most groundbreaking changes in not only transportation, but in technology, there are a lot of technological hurdles that need to be addressed before mainstream adoption can occur,” said Suzanne Deffree, brand director, Intelligent Systems & Design, Informa Markets. “Engineers behind the scenes are still perfecting the foundational elements – sensors, 5G, security – that are the heart of the autonomous vehicle. At Drive World 2019, engineers will have access to the industry’s leading companies to connect and network with the thought leaders driving change, opening many doors to contribute to this revolution.”

Drive World 2019 featured sessions include:

Tuesday, August 27

LiDAR: Can it be Effective in Adverse Weather Conditions?

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., featuring Zhenchun Xia, Senior Engineer – ADAS Control Systems, Mitsubishi

LiDAR (Light, Detection and Ranging Technology) is used in autonomous vehicles to detect, range, and map the car's surroundings. Ideally, these cars will be operating in dry, sunny conditions. But what happens when it starts to rain, snow, or fog sets in? This session will take an in-depth look at how LiDAR works and if we can really rely on the technology in less than perfect conditions.

Wednesday, August 28

Secure the Car Before You Connect it

8:00 a.m. – 8:55 a.m., featuring Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software

A security exploit on today's Connect Car can create catastrophic results. This session will discuss experience from other safety-critical industries, and how automotive can enable use of software from multiple sources while still ensuring safety and security.

Future Directions: Symbiotic Autonomous Systems and Ethical AI Design

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., featuring Thomas Coughlin, President, IEEE-USA

This talk will draw upon work from the IEEE on how to create autonomous systems that serve our needs and reflect the ethics of the human society they are part of, and IEEE’s major initiatives exploring the opportunities and risks inherent in autonomous systems. This session will also present findings from the IEEE Symbiotic Autonomous Systems Future Directions Committee Initiative (now part of the Digital Senses committee) and the recently completed and crowdsourced IEEE book on Ethically Aligned Design, which includes a comprehensive discussion of the ethical design of artificial intelligence.

Thursday, August 29

The Road to Deployable Autonomy

2:05 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., featuring Robert Day, Director, Automotive Solutions & Platforms, ARM

This session will discuss some of the challenges that still need to be addressed with regard to Level 4/5 autonomous vehicles and what it will take for mainstream adoption, as well as present some technologies that will help get us there. Such technologies will have a focus on true automotive-grade computing required to run the hundreds of millions of lines of code that will essentially emulate a human driver.

Managing Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., featuring Aaron Newman, Business Development at Keysight Technologies

Automotive safety and connectivity are experiencing rapid transformation with the advent of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and 5G. Gain greater insight into how V2X impacts safety yet creates new strategic complexity. In this session you will learn about the opportunities and timelines of these emerging technologies, and how to manage the design challenges and test solutions addressing cellular V2X (C-V2X) and dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

More notable speakers include:

Anthony Magnan, 5G Solutions Engineer, Verizon

Dwight Howard, Manager of Electrical Engineering, Product Development, Aptiv

Guru Narajagan, Android Things Lead, Google

Jeewika Ranaweera, Principal Hardware Engineer, Oracle

Jeff Bier, Founder, Embedded Vision Alliance

Linley Gwennap, President & Principal Analyst, The Linley Group

Peter Polit, VP & GM of Connected Vehicle Strategy & Business Development, SiriusXM

Robert Grant, VP Global Government Affair, GM Cruise

Sky Matthews, CTO, Internet of Things, IBM

Summer Fowler, Chief Security Officer, Argo AI

Tim Wong, Technical Marketing, Automotive; NVIDIA

The official partners of Drive World and ESC include IEEE-USA , SAE International , Embedded Vision Alliance , Linley Group , VSI Labs , and Design News .

Connect with Drive World: #DriveWorldESC

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

Informa Market’s Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by Informa, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

Lauren Lloyd, PR Manager, (310) 266-4792, AdvManufacturingPR@ubm.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.