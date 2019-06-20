Saia Opens Second Terminal in New York State

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight will open a second terminal this Monday in New York State. Located in Syracuse, the facility will provide coverage to customers shipping to and from a region known as the state’s economic center. Syracuse has long been a major transportation crossroads for the area as well.



"This new location is an exciting investment for us,” explained Saia Executive Vice President of Operations Paul Peck. “The facility has tremendous growth potential as we purchased the property along with seven surrounding acres. Ultimately, it is our intention to double the size of the terminal, making it a true hub in our network.”

With the opening of the Syracuse facility, Saia added several new employees including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. The terminal continues to hire team members. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about available positions and apply.

This is the third Northeastern facility Saia has opened since the beginning of the year. Additional terminals are scheduled to open throughout 2019. “Our expansion efforts in the region since 2017 have proven enormously successful in providing our customers with industry leading service,” said Peck.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 164 terminals across 42 states and employs over 10,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.