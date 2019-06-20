/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 19, 2019, the Government of Alberta (GoA) introduced Bill 11, the Fair Registration Practices Act. This bill aims to increase the speed at which internationally trained applicants’ credentials are recognized for self-regulated professions.



“As the regulator for engineering and geoscience in Alberta, APEGA looks forward to working with the Government of Alberta to achieve the goals of this act,” said Jay Nagendran, P.Eng., APEGA registrar and chief executive officer. “We fully support the government’s commitment to registration practices that are transparent, objective, impartial and fair.”

APEGA’s existing registration practices already meet industry best practices, including being aligned with the GoA’s foreign-qualification recognition framework. All APEGA applicants are treated in an equal, balanced and fair manner, based on their qualifications, not their country of origin. In addition, APEGA continuously strives to enhance and expedite its application process without compromising public safety.

During the review process, applicants can check the status of their application online and can contact their dedicated applications administrator if they have questions.

Established in 1920, APEGA regulates the practices of engineering and geoscience to serve the public interest in Alberta.

