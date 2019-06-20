Big Data Block Chain in the Internet of Things-Kesla Chain (KEC)

Kesla Chain is a big data blockchain integrating the Internet of things and blockchain technology, dedicated to creating an Internet of everything blockchain.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kesla Chain (KEC) is a big data blockchain integrating the Internet of things and blockchain technology, dedicated to creating an Internet of everything blockchain.

The Internet of things is recognized globally as another information wave of the world information industry after the computer, Internet and mobile Internet, which will bring a huge upgrade to the quality of life and production efficiency of human beings and have a very broad market prospect.

The traditional operation platform of Internet of things adopts centralized technology. No matter in data collection or operation, any party involved in the Internet of things is the premise of due diligence. Due to the slow development of trust mechanism, the development of the Internet of things market is seriously hindered. In view of the problems in the process of the Internet of things, kesla focuses on the block chain technology applied in the Internet of things industry facing the problem of data acquisition, data concurrency, data coexistence, combined with block chain a big data in the Internet of things, to build a new generation of Internet of things architecture.

Kesla stores the data of Internet of things participants at every link, enabling free conversion of assets. At the same time, kesla has built a technology-based trust system for basic data based on the characteristics of blockchain. In kesla, due to its non-tampering and traceability, participants have absolute trust in the fair trading mechanism, guaranteeing the normal operation of the transaction.

KEC is the basic token of kesla. Through KEC, kesla facilitates the capitalization of commodity circulation data in the Internet of things, subverting the traditional method of data acquisition. Kesla derived other intelligent contracts through the basic circulation data of goods, which eventually led to the blockchain of big data of the Internet of things that was authentic, traceable and highly available.



