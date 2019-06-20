The World Market for Thermal Insulation (2019-2025): A $38.95 Billion Opportunity, Growing at a CAGR of 4.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS), By Application (Roof, Wall, Floor), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global building thermal insulation market size is expected to reach USD 38.95 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Implementation of stringent regulations by various governments to reduce greenhouse gas emission is expected to have positive impact on the growth.



Increasing demand in residential and commercial applications, owing to rising energy costs and importance of energy conservation is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives to promote energy efficient operations is estimated to benefit the product demand.



The market exhibits high level of integration by the raw material suppliers across the value chain. This enables the players to expand their scope of operations and enter new geographies. The manufacturers may face pricing pressure due to fluctuation in raw material prices on account of unstable crude oil prices.



Increasing R&D expenditure to develop transparent insulation technology to impart superior aesthetic appearance to thermal insulation materials is expected to boost the product adoption. In addition, development of vacuum insulation panels as an economically viable solution for household applications is expected to propel growth of the building thermal insulation market.



The industry is capital intensive, hence entry and sustenance requires considerable time, resources, and planning. Favorable government regulations coupled with increasing regulatory support is expected to attract a number of new entrants. Highly fragmented nature of the market is expected to encourage the entry of new players.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Glass wool accounted for the market share of 28.3% in 2018, owing to its ability to withstand temperature fluctuations and reduce energy consumption

Wall insulation led the market in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 16.77 billion by 2025, owing to larger surface areas of insulation coupled with rising number of residential construction activities across the globe

Commercial application emerged as largest application segment in terms of revenue in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025, owing to increasing importance of energy efficiency in commercial and public buildings due to rising energy costs

The consumption in Asia Pacific stood at 5,535.3 kilotons in 2018 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid economic development coupled with rising construction spending by the governments to improve public infrastructure

Major companies in the building thermal insulation market such as Owens Corning are focused on mergers and acquisitions to expand their geographical presence

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Building Thermal Insulation Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Building Thermal Insulation Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Glass Wool

4.4. Mineral Wool

4.5. EPS

4.6. XPS

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Building Thermal Insulation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Industrial Insulation Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

5.3. Roof

5.4. Wall

5.5. Floor



Chapter 6. Building Thermal Insulation Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Industrial Insulation Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

6.3. Residential

6.4. Commercial



Chapter 7. Building Thermal Insulation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Industrial Insulation Market: Regional Overview, 2018 & 2025

7.2. Industrial Insulation Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2018 & 2025

7.3. SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, Technological)

7.4. North America

7.5. Europe

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.7. Central & South America

7.8. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Global Players, Their Recent Developments, and Their Impact on the Industry

8.2. Participant Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.4. Public Companies



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Rockwool International A/S

9.2. GAF Materials Corporation

9.3. Guardian Building Products, Inc.

9.4. Huntsman International LLC

9.5. Johns Manville Corporation

9.6. Cellofoam North America, Inc.

9.7. Atlas Roofing Corporation

9.8. CertainTeed Corporation

9.9. Roxul, Inc.

9.10. Dow Building Solutions

9.11. Owens Corning Corporation

9.12. Saint-Gobain S.A.

9.13. Byucksan Corporation

9.14. Kingspan Group PLC

9.15. BASF Polyurethanes GmbH



