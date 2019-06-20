Zywave Expands Commercial Content Offering in Flagship Product

Broker Briefcase users gain access to searchable library of more than 25,000 content pieces

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , a leading insurance tech provider with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available, today announced a significant enhancement to its Broker Briefcase® P&C Edition (Broker Briefcase) that will provide users with access to more than 25,000 commercial content pieces. The new offering, P&C OneSource™, seamlessly integrates materials from trusted industry sources into Zywave’s exclusive content platform.



/EIN News/ -- Together, Broker Briefcase and P&C OneSource provide one of the most comprehensive sources for commercial insurance content and client delivery in the industry, with the addition of information from ISO (a Verisk business) and International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI), and increased content offerings provided by The Rough Notes Company, Inc.

“From marketing and sales enablement to risk management and coverage analysis, the addition of the P&C OneSource offering within Broker Briefcase brings all the essential commercial lines insurance content, resources, and tools together in a user-friendly, searchable platform,” said Doug Marquis, Chief Technology Officer for Zywave. “Not only does this create business efficiencies, but it also enables commercial lines brokers to demonstrate their knowledge to clients and prospects in a wide variety of industries—in just minutes.”

Broker Briefcase will continue to feature proprietary content on an array of the industry’s hottest topics, such as compliance issues, cost-containment practices, and risk mitigation, as well as serve as a trackable, client-facing content delivery solution. The addition of P&C OneSource supplements that information with industry classification codes, policy forms, guides, manuals, and more.

“Rough Notes is proud to have been a part of Zywave’s Broker Briefcase since its inception with our Producer Risk Evaluation System,” said Linda Ferguson, CPCU, Senior Vice President of the Technical and Educational Products Division at Rough Notes. “We are excited to enhance its value with the addition of the robust Policy Form and Manual Analysis, containing more than 15,000 pages of coverage-related content and court case reviews.”

The upgraded platform includes access to IRMI’s popular Classification Cross-Reference tool directly inside of Broker Briefcase, which also links to ISO’s related Premium Audit Advisory Service content. Combining this with the Rough Notes Producer Risk Evaluation System—which recommends SIC, NAICS, GL and WC codes for more than 750 commercial risk classifications—results in a sophisticated, searchable interface that streamlines the process of classifying insureds during the application and renewal process. These tools will not only help brokers save time, but will also ensure greater accuracy.



“IRMI and Zywave are leading providers of information and tools that help insurance brokers work more efficiently, while providing the very best coverage, services, and cost combination to their customers,” said Jack Gibson, President and CEO of IRMI. “By marrying our products together, Zywave is demonstrating its commitment to providing the most robust, up-to-date content offering available, and we are excited to be a part of it.”

Additional resources within the P&C OneSource enhancement include:

ISO Engineering and Safety Service

ISO Premium Audit Advisory Service

IRMI Classification Cross-Reference

National Flood Insurance Program Flood Manual

Rough Notes Policy Forms and Manual Analysis

Rough Notes Producer Risk Evaluation System

Zywave will continue to integrate even more content from third-party partners in the coming months.

The new P&C OneSource offering is another way in which Zywave is reaffirming its commitment to the industry through significant investments in product innovations, research, and development.

For more information on Broker Briefcase and the new content offering, visit www.zywave.com/broker-briefcase-pc-edition .

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available. Through its deep expertise and unparalleled content offering, Zywave provides partners with solutions that deliver business efficiency, effectiveness and insights. More than 5,300 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve organic growth, and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

About ISO



ISO, a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business, is a leading provider of advanced tools and analytics for the property/casualty insurance industry. Drawing on unique data assets and deep domain expertise, ISO products and services help insurers underwrite and price risks with greater precision and efficiency and manage claims more effectively across the spectrum of commercial and personal lines of insurance. For nearly 50 years, ISO has been a leader in developing innovative solutions and working with multiple stakeholders in the property/casualty insurance marketplace, including insurers, reinsurers, third-party administrators, agents and brokers, insurance regulators, and risk managers. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com/iso .

About IRMI

For more than 40 years, International Risk Management Institute, Inc. (IRMI), has helped save lives and livelihoods as the premier provider of risk management and insurance information, tools, education, and training. IRMI helps risk management, insurance, and legal professionals make better decisions for their companies and clients with unbiased expertise and balanced, comprehensive content. For more information, visit www.irmi.com .

About Rough Notes

Rough Notes has been serving the independent insurance agent market since 1878. We respond to the evolving needs of agents as they work to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s insurance buyers. The Rough Notes Company is committed to developing innovative technical and educational insurance solutions that promote growth and success for the insurance professionals and the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.roughnotes.com .

