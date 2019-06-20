Level One Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2019.



Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.46 billion as of March 31, 2019. The Company operates twelve banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

For further information: Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186



