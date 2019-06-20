There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,280 in the last 365 days.

Level One Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) announced that the Board of Directors of Level One had declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2019.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.46 billion as of March 31, 2019. The Company operates twelve banking centers throughout Southeast Michigan and West Michigan.  For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com.

