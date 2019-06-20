Phase Genomics Accelerates Microbiome Discovery and Antibiotic Resistance tracking with New ProxiMeta™ 8-Pack Including Bundled Analysis

New Offering Couples Advanced Proximity-Guided Assembly Technology with the Latest Laboratory and Computational Analysis at Lower Introductory Pricing

SEATTLE, Washington, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Phase Genomics, Inc., the biotech leader providing proximity ligation solutions for genome and metagenome assembly, announces its new ProxiMeta™ Platform, which includes a new 8-pack ProxiMeta Kit bundled with cloud-based ProxiMeta Analysis, to accelerate microbiome research at a significantly reduced per-sample cost.





The ProxiMeta Platform enables a new paradigm in metagenomics research, by allowing users to assemble hundreds of genomes and associate plasmids, phages, and antibiotic resistance genes with their hosts. This enables deeper insights into horizontal gene transfer, antibiotic resistance, and the interactions between genetic elements in microbial cells and communities. The eight-reaction kit utilizes improved chemistry, includes all the reagents to needed to prepare a sequencing-ready library from a crude microbiome sample, and does not require any specialized equipment. The bundled offer is available for a limited time only.

Researchers leveraged the ProxiMeta Platform in two recently published papers, including a study entitled “Linking the Resistome and Plasmidome to the Microbiome” in The ISME Journal, and “Assignment of virus and antimicrobial resistance genes to microbial hosts in a complex microbial community by combined long-read assembly and proximity ligation” currently released as a preprint in bioRxiv.

“What Phase Genomics provides is an evolutionary leap in metagenome assembly that transcends the conventional staples of binning and 16S rRNA analysis,” said Ivan Liachko, PhD, Founder and CEO of Phase Genomics. “Our platforms combine high-quality proximity ligation and shotgun library prep kits with innovative analysis, to yield strain-resolution genomes without relying on proxies and assumptions., As such, it offers researchers an unprecedented level of confidence in their metagenomic data.”

Applications include:

Antimicrobial resistance genes discovery

Capturing phage and horizontal gene transfer

Understanding the connection between the microbiome and the resistome

Advanced high-quality metagenome assembly directly from microbiome samples

Phase Genomics is expanding its active collaborations with the metagenomics community, with the Project ProxiMeta 2019 Metagenomics Award. Researchers can enter to win a free, full metagenomic deconvolution project (proximity ligation/shotgun library prep, sequencing and analysis) and apply this revolutionary technology to their microbiome research. Terms and conditions apply.

ABOUT PHASE GENOMICS – Phase Genomics applies Hi-C and other proximity-ligation methods to enable chromosome-scale genome assembly, metagenomic deconvolution, as well as analysis of structural genomic variation and genome architecture. They offer a comprehensive portfolio of laboratory and computational services and products, including Hi-C kits for plants, animals, microbes, and human samples as well as industry-leading genome and metagenome assembly and analysis software.

Based in Seattle, WA, the company was founded in 2015 by a team of genome scientists, software engineers, and entrepreneurs. The company’s mission is to empower scientists with genomic tools that accelerate breakthrough discoveries.

