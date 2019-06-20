Kornit Digital launches Kornit Konnect, an industry-leading cloud software analytics connectivity platform

Kornit Konnect maximizes business results and productivity

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced Kornit Konnect, its new cloud-based, software analytics connectivity platform that enables businesses to maximize productivity of their digital printing solutions. This is the first phase in Kornit’s implementation of its industry vision of textile design, decoration and production being fueled by data-driven insights and performance metrics.



In its first phase, the Kornit Konnect enables businesses to monitor production, analyse insights and manage their fleet, in order to eliminate blind spots. It includes a fleet management dashboard, data driven benchmarks, actual production costs, and cost structures per job, making it easy for businesses to learn more, react faster and perform better.

Future phases and releases of the Kornit Konnect will enable deeper insights and actions as it comes to optimizing production management and enabling a seamless software workflow environment for businesses of all sizes.

“While businesses need to deliver high-quality faster than ever to maintain customer loyalty, they are also challenged to maximize their efficiency and productivity,” said Omer Kulka, VP of Marketing at Kornit Digital. “Konnect empowers these businesses to make better-informed production decisions and act on them, with greater visibility and control over their operations. We have a revolutionary vision for this cloud-based platform and have plans to frequently add new modules and features that customers can leverage for long-term business success.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

Press contact

Oliver Luedtke

Head of Global PR

Tel. +49 211 200 55 200

oliver.luedtke@kornit.com

Investor contact

Michael Callahan, ICR

(203) 682-8311

Michael.Callahan@icrinc.com



