Pantheon Goes Global with Full Access WebOps

Expansion will enable complete availability to customers to choose European, Australian, and Canadian regions when launching websites

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon, the leading website operations platform (WebOps) for agile marketers, today announces full access for customers in Europe, Australia, and Canada regions. Fresh off the heels of a $40 million funding round and the acquisition of StagingPilot, this announcement speaks to Pantheon’s mission to bring customers the best digital experiences across hundreds of thousands of websites.



/EIN News/ -- “Our goal has always been to enable awesome digital experiences around the world, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring the power of Pantheon to global regions, and the potential they hold,” said Pantheon Founder and CEO, Zack Rosen. “With the Google Cloud Platform, the stage is set for much more expansion coming soon.”

Pantheon can now satisfy client needs if sites require data residency in European, Canadian, or Australian data centers. Thanks to a partnership with Google Cloud Platform to deliver all of their underlying infrastructure, Pantheon now has regional locations in the US, Europe, Australia, and Canada.

“When we need to make across-the-board updates to our clients’ websites, such as a Drupal 8 security update, Pantheon makes it super efficient for our support team,” said Ollie Leggett, Founder and Managing Director of IE Digital. “Within an hour or two, we can have 25 websites updated and ready to test, whereas previously it could have taken us at least that long per website.”

Next year, Pantheon will be able to host sites in any location where a Google data center is present with a 99.99% uptime SLA, to further Pantheon's expansion plan. Pantheon currently hosts Drupal/Wordpress-based Developer Portals for its enterprise customers. Pantheon’s mission for an open web for all is strengthened by providing platform hosting and serving customers in each of these new regions.

