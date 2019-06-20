Executive Chef, Luca Annunziata, Announces New Restaurant in Uptown Charlotte: forchetta Italian Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- forchetta (forˈket.ta)is the new restaurant concept from the mind of award-winning Executive Chef Luca Annunziata. forchetta’s menu is handcrafted with high quality and locally sourced ingredients, featuring inspiration from across Italy.



/EIN News/ -- Chef Luca began his unique culinary career under his mother’s guidance in Naples, Italy, where he developed a deep love for the art of cooking. His passion led him to travel around the world and granted him over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Chef Luca completed his culinary training in San Moritz, Switzerland at the prestigious Suvretta House St. Moritz, a Five-Star World Class establishment. He then lived and worked in various countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. He eventually moved to New York, where he had the pleasure of working at the Hearst Corporation with Good Housekeeping Magazine.

Prior to moving to Charlotte, Chef Luca worked at Don Alfonso 1890 Boutique Hotel—a two-star Michelin Relais Chateaux restaurant in Sant’Agata Italy—considered one of the finest in the world. Once grounded in Charlotte, Chef Luca and his wife, Jessica, owned and operated Passion8 for 12 years, starting in a small space in Fort Mill and eventually moving to Elizabeth Avenue. After taking some time to focus on family, Chef Luca joined the team at Caffe Siena, an award-winning, casual fine-dining establishment, where he has worked for the past year while crafting his vision for forchetta.

Chef Luca has been a recipient of many awards including his most esteemed, the Zagat Platinum Award for Excellence as well as the Passion8’s “Top 25 Best Restaurants in Charlotte” from Charlotte Magazine. He is also a founding member of Piedmont Culinary Guild, a certified 501c3 organization on a mission to strengthen the culinary community in North Carolina’s Piedmont Region and beyond. With his vast knowledge of the hospitality industry, unique background in the culinary arts and various accolades and honors, Chef Luca is the perfect fit for the modern, yet classic forchetta.

“Working alongside Chef Luca over the last year and seeing his vision come to life has been incredible,” said Jami Hill, Director of Sales & Marketing. “Luca’s passion is evident in all of the details. From the ingredients selected, to the presentation and plating, to the ambiance, nothing was missed. We can’t wait for you to see what he’s been working on!”

To learn more about Chef Luca, or to make a reservation with forchetta, please call 704.602.2750 or visit www.opentable.com.

About forchetta

forchetta (forˈket.ta), an Italian Kitchen with exquisite, handcrafted pasta dishes, will open its doors on North College Street in Charlotte in late June 2019. The newly renovated space features a private dining room, remodeled dining and bar areas and a luxurious wine display. The restaurant will boast a sophisticated, modern atmosphere, with all-day dining options, an extensive wine list and daily specials to match. Complimentary self-parking is offered to those dining in the establishment.

Contact: Candice Kochenour

Tel: (610)805-9086

Email: candice@wwhospitality.com



