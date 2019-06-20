Invictus announces Annual General Meeting Date

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vancouver, BC, June 20, 2019 – INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. (“Invictus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) the Company is pleased to announce that the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company will be held on Thursday, July 25th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PDT at the offices of the Company’s corporate counsel, DuMoulin Black, LLP, 10th Floor – 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2T5.

Further to the Company’s press release dated January 7, 2019 Invictus announces the expiration of the letter of intent to create a joint venture with CannAmerica Brands Corp. (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) and CBDistribution Company Ltd.

The Company is also not proceeding with the Letter of Intent, originally announced on April 23, 2019, for the formation of Joint Venture with Gene Simmons’ companies Simmons’ Money Bag Sodas and Rock Steady Sodas, Inc. to develop a line of non-alcoholic, CBD-infused beverages for distribution in the United States and Canada.

On Behalf of the Board

Trevor Dixon

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations 1-844-800-6086

E-Mail: connect@invictus-md.com

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company’s medical clients and retail customers. The Company’s integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) in Canada. Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd.’s (“Acreage”) Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage is completing its Phase III cultivation facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiary 0989561 B.C. Ltd. (dba Canandia Bioceuticals) Delta facility is a licensed producer and has received its sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Another of Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus’ fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues to produce high-quality fertilizer and nutrients which are supplied to licensed cannabis producers. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus’ Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kathy Love Invictus MD Strategies Corp. kathy@invictus-md.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.