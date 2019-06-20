Akerna Corp. to Ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday, June 20

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN, KERNW) (or the “Company”), a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Jessica Billingsley and other members of the management team, will ring the NASDAQ closing bell on Thursday, June 20, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- The Akerna closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 3:45pm Eastern Time from the NASDAQ MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://Facebook.com/Nasdaq .

“This is a great day for Akerna and an honor to be the first data company in the cannabis space to ring NASDAQ’s closing bell,” said Jessica Billingsley, Chief Executive Officer of Akerna. “We listed on the NASDAQ just two days ago and believe we are well positioned to realize our vision to connect businesses with data and consumers with information which will modernize and propel the cannabis industry forward.”



Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN, KERNW) – the first compliance technology company in the cannabis space to be traded on Nasdaq was created by the merger of MTech Acquisition Corp., the first U.S. listed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) focused on acquiring a business ancillary to the cannabis industry, and MJ Freeway LLC (“MJ Freeway”), a leading seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN, KERNW) (“Akerna”) is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna’s service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the Company has tracked more than $15 billion in cannabis sales. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver.

