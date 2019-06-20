Plan Ahead for a Sober Ride on Quebec’s National Holiday

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Quebec’s National Holiday weekend approaches, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking Quebecers to make safety a priority and make sure they have a safe and sober ride home from their celebrations.

“We wish everyone a fun holiday weekend, and encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “If you are going to be consuming alcohol or cannabis, please be sure to have a safe and sober ride home. Driving impaired is just not worth the risk to you, your passengers or those on the road with you.”



Alcohol and/or drug-related crashes claim hundreds of lives and cause tens of thousands of injuries in Canada every year. MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to celebrate responsibly and leave the car at home if they’re going to be drinking or consuming cannabis.

“Everyone has the power to prevent a tragic and devastating impaired driving crash,” said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “Take risk and temptation out of the mix; arrange a sober ride home before you begin your weekend celebrations. There is never an excuse to drive impaired.”

Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and automobile insurer focused on providing our valued customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep our customers and employees in "Good Hands®". We are proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for seven consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it we operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .



For more information, contact: Marie Claude Morin, MADD Canada Quebec Regional Manager, 1-877-392-6233 or mcmorin@madd.ca Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca Anna Weigt-Bienzle, Senior Communications Specialist, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada, 905-475-4527 or aweigtbienzle@allstate.ca.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.