Gojoy Changes Lives Through its Revolutionary E-Commerce Platform and Hourly Rewards Program

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gojoy , an online marketplace offering users hourly cash rewards through its digital asset Joy Coin, today announces how its social e-commerce business model is creating wealth for its members with each purchase.



By eliminating customer acquisition and advertising costs between vendors and consumers, Gojoy delivers the same products as Amazon and Alibaba at savings up to 50 percent or more. These savings impact households in markets where income disparity is wide, particularly for families living on low, fixed incomes. Additionally, Gojoy ensures margin certainty to factories and vendors, unlike other ad-driven platforms where 90 percent of vendors never see a return.

Gojoy is the only marketplace where every vendor and shopper share in the profits of each purchase, on the hour, every hour. Using blockchain technology, Gojoy created the Joy Coin as the digital asset to represent the hourly cash streams earned by the Gojoy community. Through the simple act of shopping on Gojoy, every shopper earns Joy Coins for each purchase they make. Coin holders receive their pro-rata share of the hourly cash streams and can use the cash rewards to shop on Gojoy, withdraw the rewards into their bank account, or participate in the company’s growing success on the CBX exchange.

Since launching its prototype six months ago, Gojoy has distributed over $2 million to thousands of families and continues to triple its membership each month.

“We built Gojoy as a rewarding and transparent marketplace where every contributor –– shopper, vendor and investor –– is rewarded perpetually for their contributions,” said Steven Lin , chief executive officer of Gojoy. “We are humbled to have given over $2 million to thousands of families in a few short months. Gojoy remains dedicated to its business model and looks forward to distributing millions more dollars to thousands more families.”

From an investment perspective, Gojoy circumvents tradewars and other geopolitical uncertainties because it singularly focuses on connecting local factories to local shoppers. Recently, Steve Grasso , CNBC analyst and NYSE floor executive, and John Meyer , managing partner at Starship Capital, joined Gojoy’s board of advisors.

Gojoy is currently available in China with plans to expand worldwide. Download Gojoy on WeChat or visit the mobile browser to begin shopping and earning cash rewards.

