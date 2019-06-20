Pre-Sales Exceed Expectations for New, Revolutionary EVO-HD In-Car System

/EIN News/ --

Over 70 Law Enforcement Agencies to Receive EVO-HD In-Car Units That Include Built-In and Patented Auto-Activation Technology



Lenexa, KS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, is pleased to announce that pre-sale demand for its newest in-car system is greater than expected, with over 70 law enforcement agencies ready to receive EVO-HD during the first phase of shipping scheduled to begin in late June. The EVO-HD is the most advanced, compact and easy to install system from Digital Ally with built-in, patented auto-activation technology.



“This system was designed not only to meet today’s needs but tomorrow’s as well,” stated Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. “What makes EVO-HD unique is its ability to adapt to future technology developments. One example is the much publicized development of 5G cell connectivity. We designed the EVO-HD specifically to integrate this technology once it is widely available.”

EVO-HD is a complete video solution for any situation, designed to be flexible, customizable and reliable. The system has combined many features such as Digital Ally’s patented VuLink auto-activation technology and real time diagnostics into one unit that can be custom mounted in any vehicle. With the ability to operate the EVO-HD through the MDT or available monitor, law enforcement departments can keep feature-rich factory rear-view mirrors intact.

Additional features include the ability to record and playback up to four HD cameras simultaneously, dispatch activated recording, system health checks and near real time mapping. EVO-HD will also allow for remote troubleshooting and firmware updates to the system. With body camera connectivity, users can choose between the FirstVu HD body camera as the primary microphone or optional wireless car microphone.

All video storage is CJIS compliant and stored in Digital Ally’s VuVault cloud, which is powered by Amazon Web Services and hosted on the AWS GovCloud. Current customers using the AWS GovCloud include the Department of Justice, U.S Department of Homeland Security and U.S Department of Treasury.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the initial level of pre-sales will be indicative of the eventual demand for the EVO-HD; whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the new EVO-HD; whether and the timing and extent to which customers will adopt the new technology platform which bundles the EVO-HD with VuVault Cloud and with the Company’s VuLink® technology; whether the Company will be able to deliver the EVO-HD on time and at the desired cost and level of reliability; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



