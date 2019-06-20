KYNC Acquires Setup Globe LLC, Closes $1.5 Million Dollar New Contract, Increases Revenue and Shareholder Value

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) Board of Directors announced today that the company has completed the acquisition of the Setup Globe, LLC., a Florida based business strategies, staffing, recruiting, IT consultation and software development company. Setup Globe is now a fully owned subsidiary of KYNC. Setup Globe has already booked over $250,000 of first quarter 2019 revenue. The company is projected to close in excess of $3.5 million in revenue by the end of 2019. The President of Setup Globe, Mr. Clement “CJ” Scantlebury, stated, “We have just recently closed a large staffing contract with Connected Services. This long-term contract shall bring additional revenue of $1.5 million over the next 3 years.”

Setup Globe has already closed large service contracts with several major companies such as Workforce, LogiQ, Broad Leaf Results, and Airoom. The company is also in negotiations to add additional contracts and will announce them as they are closed.

About KYN Capital Group:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a holding company of diverse companies with a focus in sustainable agriculture, nutraceuticals, and alternative energy. KYN Capital Group, Inc. also offers technical services geared for protection in corporate computing and security applications for cloud http://kyncapitalgroup.com/.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. KYN Capital disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement made herein.

Contact Information: Phil Sands, CEO KYN Capital Group, Inc. 535 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor New York, NY 10017 Email info@kyncapitalgroupinc.com



