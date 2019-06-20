Right On Brands (RTON) Takes On the "Wild West of CBD" With an Expansion Strategy for the State of Texas   

DALLAS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Right On Brands, Inc.™ (RTON), a fully reporting SEC company, and developer of ENDO Water™, a pH balanced, hemp-infused, Premium CBD drink, today announced the Company can now focus expansion efforts at home in Texas since Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law, a bill allowing for the sale of hemp-related products. Legal experts had termed the state of Texas as the "Wild West of CBD," but now hemp is legal to buy and sell in the state if the product contains less than 0.3 percent THC.



/EIN News/ -- On June 10, Gov. Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law, which modifies the Texas Agriculture Code for regulation and sale of hemp and hemp-related products, as well as sections of the Texas Health and Safety Code to exclude hemp from the definitions of “controlled substance” and “marijuana.”

"The new legislation has opened the door for the legal sale of CBD products across the state of Texas," states Vic Morrison, Executive VP - Corporate Development. "Several major Texas-based distributors have been holding large orders for ENDO Brands products; waiting for the new law to become effective.”

Mr. Morrison continued, “Now that CBD's are legal, we can complete our distribution agreements and ship out initial orders. We project that our flagship product, ENDO Water, will be readily available in the Dallas, Austin and Houston markets by the 3rd quarter of this year."

The new law has also opened the door for construction of our licensed, owner-operated ENDO Wellness Centers. The first one is underway in Music City Mall, formerly Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville, Texas and is expected to open by mid-summer 2019.

Each full-service center focuses on the development of a healthy mind and body with a complete line of CBD-infused ENDO Brands products including a pH balancing alkaline water, oils, edibles, coffee, gel caps, tinctures, rubs, lotions, and vapors. ENDO Wellness Centers are planned to open in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Arlington and Houston.

About Right On Brands, Inc.

Right On Brands, Inc.™, is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in brand development of hemp and cannabis-based food and beverage products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDO Labs™ and ENDO Wellness Centers™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

