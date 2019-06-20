Wi-Fi Alliance® celebrates World Wi-Fi® Day

New video showcases Wi-Fi’s global impact through eyes of technology and government visionaries

AUSTIN, Texas, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wi-Fi Alliance ® celebrates #WorldWiFiDay, reflecting on two decades of connecting users around the world. Wi-Fi® industry leaders, government officials, and consumers recognize Wi-Fi as one of the greatest technology success stories of its time. In a celebratory video from Wi-Fi Alliance, Wi-Fi industry contributors and leaders reflect on the technology’s origins and impact, and predict Wi-Fi innovations expected over the next decade.



/EIN News/ -- The foundation for Wi-Fi’s success was first laid when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened several bands of unlicensed spectrum in 1985, followed by the development of a global, interoperable standard that paved the way for wide-scale Wi-Fi innovation. Wi-Fi found its way into a myriad of products, forever changing the entire connectivity experience. Wi-Fi changed the way users access data, becoming nearly synonymous with the “internet” for the average consumer. Wi-Fi has enabled “bring your own device” (BYOD) work environments, creating truly mobile workforces. Wi-Fi has also empowered operators to address a large share of their users’ wireless data needs. The worldwide success of Wi-Fi exemplifies what is possible when regulators and technologists work together. This ongoing relationship remains critical to accessing additional unlicensed spectrum that will continue to fuel Wi-Fi innovation.

Wi-Fi has made a global impact by bringing affordable connectivity to users almost everywhere they go. Wi-Fi is deployed in stadiums to improve the fan experience, in airports to deliver seamless connectivity to travelers, and on public transportation to ensure always-on connectivity. Wi-Fi has become indispensable for smart cities and public access networks, and has led governments to take initiatives to deliver free Wi-Fi to millions of users , boost availability of public Wi-Fi , bridge the connectivity gap and expand into remote villages and new frontiers . Wi-Fi improves working conditions in challenging environments, aids in disaster recovery , and helps in coordination of safety efforts in public spaces.

“Over the past twenty years, Wi-Fi has transformed the world. Wi-Fi Alliance members have worked diligently to ensure that Wi-Fi brings connectivity to users around the globe with a powerful combination of performance and affordability,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi is one of the most significant success stories in the high-tech era because it delivers a common connectivity experience that works reliably around the world.”

Wi-Fi has a significant and often underestimated economic impact around the world, contributing nearly $2 trillion in global economic value in 2018 , with nearly $3.5 trillion expected in 2023. With additional unlicensed spectrum for its use, Wi-Fi’s economic contribution will continue to grow. Wi-Fi users can expect advances in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), real-time gaming, as well as low power Internet of Things applications. Automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and education industries will also benefit from forthcoming Wi-Fi advancements – including next generation Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 ™ – bringing further substantial connectivity and productivity improvements to society.

The new video celebrates #20yearsofwifi and brings together technology leaders from AirTies, Boingo, Broadcom, Comcast, CommScope, Cypress Semiconductor, IEEE, Intel, Lennar, Marvell Semiconductor and worldwide government visionaries from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), U.S. Congress, European Commission, International Telecommunications Unit (ITU), European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT), National Frequency Agency, and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC).

