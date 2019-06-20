Simlatus No Longer Shell-Risk & Retires $1.7M in Convertible Debt

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) (“Simlatus” or the “Company”), a company that operates multiple revenue streams in the CBD Industry, Major Broadcast Industry and Internet Provider Industry, announces today that Chairman and CEO, Richard Hylen, has provided the following statements.

Richard Hylen, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Simlatus Corporation is no longer considered a Shell-Risk by OTC Markets. The Company’s most recent disclosure statements and Balance Sheet indicate satisfactory revenue and assets. We need to prove to our shareholders and investors a vote of confidence by the Markets and that our Company is on a sound path for the future.

On June 3, 2019 the Company repurchased 18,159 shares of Series A at $1.79 per share from Optempus Investments. This transaction prohibited the conversion of 3,250,000 common shares of stock.

Additionally, on June 13, 2019 the Company cancelled $2,200,000 in convertible Warrants in exchange of Preferred Series C stock having a value of $457,500 and a 6 month holding period with volume restrictions. This exchange and repurchase continues to support our corporate directive to reduce dilution and provide greater returns for the shareholders and investors of Simlatus Corporation.”

