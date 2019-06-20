BeyondSpring Set to Join FTSE Russell 3000® Index

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, announced today that it will join the FTSE Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2019 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on July 1, 2019, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 7, 2019.



Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means the automatic inclusion of BeyondSpring common stock in index funds designed to track stocks included in the Russell 3000® Index. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Being added to the Russell Index is a significant accomplishment for the Company and validates our growth potential," said Dr. Lan Huang, CEO of BeyondSpring. “We continue to develop a robust pipeline and are advancing our lead first-in-class asset, Plinabulin, a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as in prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), through global Phase 3 clinical trials.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, Plinabulin, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

