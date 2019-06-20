Roadman Investments Achieves DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has secured eligibility by the Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC Markets. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Roadman’s common shares are now fully DTC eligible and trade under the symbol RMANF on the OTC Markets. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Luke Montaine, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Roadman stated: "We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility. This status will make the process of trading our stock in the United States much easier. We expect that this will make our shares available to a larger percentage of the investment market, which should improve the liquidity of our shares and therefore benefit Roadman and our shareholders."

Roadman Investments Inc. is engaged in the business of incubating and working with start up entities in with a view to generate capital and generate returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

