PeopleStrategy® Appoints Accomplished HR Industry Leader Jerry Tasker to Lead Client Services

New chief client officer is part of the leading HCM solution provider’s efforts to provide clients a superior implementation and service experience.

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleStrategy Inc.®, a full-service brokerage and provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced Jerry Tasker as the new chief client officer to create exceptional experiences for its clients.



Tasker is a 30-year veteran of building and leading implementation and service teams. He gained deep expertise early in his career leading technical and functional aspects of payroll delivery at Delta Air Lines. He spearheaded successful client implementation experiences in enterprise resource planning and has a detailed background implementing core HR, payroll, benefits, and learning solutions at organizations such as AnswerThink, 121g, and Rimini Street.



As chief client officer, Tasker will improve implementation processes and cut the time it takes before a client begins using the software.



“Jerry’s experience is a key part of our initiative to develop a more efficient process that will reduce the time required to implement our eHCM Suite, and, in turn, get clients up and running faster with the tools they need,” PeopleStrategy CEO Randy Cooper said. “We’re proud to add Jerry to our team of heavy hitters to help small businesses manage the entire employee journey from onboarding to benefits to retirement with one provider.”



Prior to joining PeopleStrategy, Tasker was president and principal of Asentek, a consulting company he founded that provided project management and packaged solution and system implementation services to private, governmental, and non-governmental organizations in the U.S., Africa, and Europe.



Tasker’s unique blend of technology and management skills will enable PeopleStrategy clients to solve their HR needs quickly and effectively. He is a Certified Project Management Professional and will apply this certification to ensure customers maximize their use of PeopleStrategy’s full suite of solutions.



“One of the most difficult aspects of purchasing software is implementation,” Tasker said. “As chief client officer for PeopleStrategy, my goal is to provide clients with a process that makes implementation an easy, painless process so the solution can handle their needs from the onset and throughout their client journey with us. I am excited to be a part of a company that is disrupting the HR technology market with a complete human capital management offering.”



The addition of Tasker is part of PeopleStrategy’s continued work to improve the overall client experience. Last fall, the company launched an initiative focused on streamlining the implementation process so that a new client can be created with all of the modules and system defaults in place without human intervention. By scripting out default configurations and automating this piece of the process, PeopleStrategy has reduced the amount of time required for this phase of the process from several days to minutes and provided the client and the PeopleStrategy implementation team a solid foundation from which to build. The overall result is a smoother, more efficient implementation experience for the client.



Moving forward, Tasker will oversee additional implementation process objectives that include a comprehensive training program and documentation, step-by-step implementation setup instruction and documentation, and a checklist for the move from implementation to production.





About PeopleStrategy Inc.

PeopleStrategy® provides a single source for today’s employers to build an effective, competitive human capital management (HCM) program through a strategic combination of HR technology, employee benefits, and administrative services. Our end-to-end, cloud-based eHCM® Suite helps medium-size employers more effectively manage HR, Payroll, Benefits, Workforce Management, and Talent processes, and empowers the entire organization through self-service/mobile access. Learn more at peoplestrategy.com.





