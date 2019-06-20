Arena Solutions Increases Global Reach With Expanded EMEA Partnerships

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Solutions , the leading provider of cloud-based product realization platform solutions for complex product companies in high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, announces today that it has broadened its sales channel in the EMEA region—adopting a think global, act local approach that considers local customs, language, and culture. This new strategic partnership with solutions provider eBOM will assist Arena in expanding its customer base throughout Europe and in Israel.



/EIN News/ -- “The new strategy is driven by Arena’s continued growth and success in the EMEA region, which has been strongly supported by eBOM in its previous role as an integrator and VAR,” said Craig Livingston, Arena’s president and chief executive officer. “eBOM is seeing an average increase of 43 percent in annual recurring revenue over the last four years. Its exceptional sales model has contributed greatly to our expansion in the region and we expect it will continue to help us with an expanded global reach.”

Under the new partnership, eBOM will be able to replicate its successful sales model to all resellers in EMEA and Israel by enabling companies to streamline collaboration with distributed teams and supply chains throughout the new product development process.

“We are extremely excited to be able to expand our expertise even further in EMEA and now Israel,” said Daniel Nihlen, CEO and co-founder of eBOM. “Our long-standing relationship and success with Arena positions us to extend best practices and services to our target markets. We look forward to broadening our reach into new geographic areas. Arena’s solutions are helping customers, many of which are producing complex high-tech products, to develop and launch new products faster with better quality and fewer quality issues.”

With eBOM on board, Arena will extend its leadership position internationally as it builds upon its global-leadership competencies. Through unification of product development and quality processes, Arena can help global enterprises accelerate new product introduction to increase competitiveness and profitability.

Arena Solutions helps innovative electronic high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. The Arena product realization platform unifies product lifecycle (PLM), quality (QMS), and requirements management, allowing every participant throughout the product design and manufacturing process to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com .

Arena and Arena Solutions are trademarks of Arena Solutions, Inc., registered U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All rights reserved. Other product and company names are the property of their respective holders.

eBOM serves companies that change the world with innovative products. Developing complex high-tech products, consumer electronics, and medical devices in a global environment is increasingly difficult. eBOM helps clients introduce new products faster, with higher quality and less hassle. By leveraging ready-to-deploy cloud solutions with standardized practices, eBOM moves customers to a collaborative mode of working. The result is streamlined information flow across the company and connected supply chain. For more information, visit eBOM.se .

