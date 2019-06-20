Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report 2019 Featuring CommScope, Corning, Cobham Wireless, SOLiD, Comba Telecom Systems, American Tower

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership), By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market stood at $ 7.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 13.8 billion by 2024, owing to increasing smartphone penetration, cheaper data packages and growing data traffic.



Anticipated market growth is also expected to be driven by increasing development of malls, stadiums, educational institutions and technology driven corporate offices. Increasing popularity of fiber and digital DAS, backed by huge investments from telecom companies in DAS to improve customer satisfaction by improving network coverage, is likely to have a positive impact on the market in coming years.



Another major factor anticipated to fuel the market is increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, edge computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

The Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is controlled by these major players, namely - CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, SOLiD Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., American Tower Corporation, etc.



Key Target Audience:

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Vendors

Telecommunication Companies

Small Cell Solution Providers

Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

Research organizations and consulting companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Sample Distribution

4.2. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By User vs Non-User Group Analysis

4.3. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Non-User Adoption Preference Analysis

4.4. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Coverage Type

4.5. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Current Vendor

4.6. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Perception about Small Cells Contribution

4.7. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By DAS Preference

4.8. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Market Challenges

4.9. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Customer Expectation

4.10. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Parameter Influencing Purchase Decision

4.11. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Analysis, By Net Promoter Score



5. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Landscape



6. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

6.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

6.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

6.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

6.2.5. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)

6.2.6. By Company



7. Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Coverage

7.2. By Ownership

7.3. By Technology

7.4. By End User

7.5. By Region



8. North America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

8.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

8.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

8.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. United States Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.4. Canada Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

8.5. Mexico Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



9. Europe Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

9.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

9.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

9.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. United Kingdom Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.4. Germany Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.5. France Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.6. Spain Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

9.7. Italy Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

10.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

10.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

10.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. China Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.4. Japan Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.5. South Korea Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.6. India Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

10.7. Australia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

11.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

11.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

11.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. UAE Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.4. Saudi Arabia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.5. South Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

11.6. Qatar Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



12. South America Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Coverage (Indoor & Outdoor)

12.2.2. By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Enterprise Ownership)

12.2.3. By Technology (Carrier Wi-Fi, Small Cells & Self Organizing Network (SON))

12.2.4. By End User (Public Venue, Transportation, Industrial, Healthcare, Education & Others)

12.2.5. By Country

12.3. Brazil Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.4. Argentina Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook

12.5. Colombia Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Impact Analysis

13.2. Drivers

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

15.2.2. Corning Incorporated Corning Incorporated

15.2.3. Cobham Wireless

15.2.4. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

15.2.5. SOLiD Inc.

15.2.6. American Tower Corporation

15.2.7. Dali Wireless, Inc.

15.2.8. Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

15.2.9. JMA Wireless

15.2.10. Boingo Wireless, Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aywe6b





