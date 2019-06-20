The Data Monetization Market in China, 2019-2024: Analyzed by Offering, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and End-user Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Data Monetization Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China data monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Rapid growth of industries, presence of a good number of MSMEs and large enterprises, and continuous digitization of business processes is increasing the volume of data generated every day. Growing competition among enterprises is pushing them towards capitalizing on the value of data, thus increasing the adoption of data monetization solutions. This is driving the growth of the market.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in this country. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. China Data Monetization Market by Offering

5.1. Solution

5.2. Services



6. China Data Monetization Market by Deployment Model

6.1. On-Premise

6.2. Cloud



7. China Data Monetization Market by Enterprise Size

7.1. Small

7.2. Medium

7.3. Large



8. China Data Monetization Market by End-User Industry

8.1. Retail

8.2. Manufacturing

8.3. Automotive

8.4. BFSI

8.5. Media and Entertainment

8.6. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Accenture

10.2. Google

10.3. SAP

10.4. IBM

List is Not Exhaustive...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ri108

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Big Data



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.