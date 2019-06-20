Former aerospace industry executive joins Devencore

Vancouver office brings former client on board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devencore, a leading, privately owned commercial real estate company with offices across Canada announced today that effective May 29, 2019, Mr. Ryan Caulfield has joined the Vancouver office as Vice President.



As a member of the Devencore Vancouver team, Mr. Caulfield’s primary focus will be on corporate representation, office and industrial leasing and sales, built-to-suit facilities and creative financing solutions.

Mr. Caulfield spent 22 years working in the field of finance within the aerospace industry. He served as a strategic member of the senior leadership team which managed the North American helicopter services division of Vector Aerospace, formerly part of the Airbus Group, one of the largest aerospace companies in the world. Mr. Caulfield is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with extensive experience in corporate finance and accounting, government and commercial contract negotiations, operational performance analysis and enhancement, M&A activity (acquisition and sale), corporate reorganizations, new systems implementation, and enterprise risk management. Mr. Caulfield is also experienced in business footprint and product expansion initiatives (local and international) and the integration of newly acquired operations.

During his tenure, Mr. Caulfield was responsible for managing the helicopter services portfolio of properties within North America and satellite locations internationally. This included extensive facility and land lease negotiations with both private and quasi-government organizations, oversight and management of new facility construction and extensive operational reconfigurations/renovations, and negotiation of long-term financing with both local and international investors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to our team,” said Jon Bishop, President, Western Region. “His experience and consistent vision and approach to servicing clients will complement and be a valued addition to the Devencore team.”

Having worked with Devencore as a client on several transactions over the past decade, Mr. Caulfield is familiar with the level of service, depth of experience, and creative solutions offered by the firm.

ABOUT DEVENCORE

Founded in 1972, Devencore is one of the largest privately held corporate real estate brokerages and advisory firms in Canada. We offer comprehensive services that are specifically designed to ensure that all real estate decisions are supported by effective real estate strategies and professional execution.

Devencore has offices in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver, as well as affiliated offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Moncton, Halifax, Québec City and Victoria. We assist clients with their U.S. real estate needs through a strategic alliance with US-based Transwestern.

For further information, contact:

Andra Nedelcu

Vice President, National Communications and Marketing

Devencore

555 Burrard Street

Suite 1155

Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1M8

CANADA



Tel.: 604-681-3334

Fax: 604-681-5255

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.