India $116.6 Mn Barcode Scanners and Printers Market, 2019-2024

The "India Barcode Scanners and Printers Market By Sector (Organized & Unorganized), By Type, By End User (Retail & E-commerce, Logistics & Supply Chain, Automotive, Manufacturing & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian barcode scanners and printers market stood at $ 44.7 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019-2024 to reach $ 111.6 million by 2024, owing to huge adoption of barcode scanners and printers in transportation & logistics, manufacturing, retail and other sectors.



Moreover, government financial assistance to micro and small companies for the adoption of barcodes, enabling these companies to enhance their marketing competitiveness, is expected to boost the demand for barcode scanners and printers in India during forecast period. Additionally, favorable regulatory policies and technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the country's barcode scanners and printers market in coming years.



The Indian barcode scanners and printers market can be segmented based on type and end-user. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into scanners and printers. Printers segment lead the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market in coming years, owing to the huge demand in automotive & supply chain industries. Based on the end-user, logistics & supply chain acquired the majority share in 2018 and is likely to maintain its leading market position in coming years.



However, retail & e-commerce segment is anticipated to register fastest growth in the market in coming years. The retail industry in India is experiencing high growth with a perceptible shift towards organized retail formats.



Moreover, growing trend of online shopping is contributing to the growth of retail & e-commerce segment in the Indian barcode scanners and printers market. South India is the largest demand generating region for barcode scanners and printers in the country, owing to the demand in manufacturing sector.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Analyst View



3. Product Overview



4. Global Barcode Scanners and Printers Market Overview



5. India Barcode Scanners and Printers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Sector (Organized and Unorganized)



6. India Barcode Scanners and Printers Organized Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Scanners and Printers)

6.2.2. By Company

6.2.3. By End User (Retail & E-commerce, Logistics & Supply chain, Automotive, Manufacturing and Others)

6.2.4. By Region



7. India Barcode Printers & Receipt Printers Organized Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type (Barcode Printers and Receipt Printers)

7.2.2. India Barcode Printers Market, By Top 4 Company, By Region, Q3'2019E- Q2'2020E



8. India Barcode Printers Organized Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End User (Retail & E-commerce, Logistics & Supply Chain, Automotive, Manufacturing and Others)

8.2.2. By Printing Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal and Inkjet)

8.2.3. By Connectivity Type (Ethernet, Bluetooth, Serial and Parallel and Universal Serial Bus)

8.2.4. By Revolution (Below 300 dpi, Between 301 and 600 dpi and Above 601 dpi)

8.2.5. By Speed (4IPS, 5IPS, 6IPS, 8IPS and Others)

8.2.6. By Region



9. India Receipt Printers Organized Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End User (Retail & E-commerce, Logistics & Supply Chain, Automotive, Manufacturing and Others)

9.2.2. By Printing Technology (Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal and Inkjet)

9.2.3. By Connectivity Type (Ethernet, Bluetooth, Serial and Parallel and Universal Serial Bus)

9.2.4. By Revolution (Below 300 dpi, Between 301 and 600 dpi and Above 601 dpi)

9.2.5. By Speed (4IPS, 5IPS, 6IPS, 8IPS and Others)

9.2.6. By Region



10. India Barcode Scanners Organized Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type (Mobile Computers, Handheld Barcode Scanners, Self-checkout Barcode Scanners and POS Retail Barcode Scanners)

10.2.2. By End User (Logistics & Supply Chain, Automotive, Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, Others)

10.2.3. By Region (South, North, West, East)

10.2.4. India Barcode Scanners Market, By Top 4 Company, By Region, Q3'2019E- Q2'202E (USD Million)



11. Overview of Retail Industry

11.1. Historical Growth across different formats

11.1.1. Estimation of POS Display and Terminal



12. Voice of Customer

12.1. Key Factors Driving Sales (Price, Features, Ease of Operation, etc.)

12.2. Brand Awareness

12.3. Brand Satisfaction

12.4. Unmet Needs



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Market Opportunities and Threats for Kores brand to Operate in India



16. Key Emerging Brands (based on market perception) with Existing Ones

17. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

18. India Economic Profile

19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Matrix

19.2. Company Profiles

19.2.1. TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

19.2.2. Zebra Technologies India Private Limited

19.2.3. Honeywell Automation India Limited

19.2.4. TVS Electronics Limited

19.2.5. Sato Auto-ID India Private Limited

19.2.6. Cognex Sensors India Private Limited

19.2.7. Toshiba India Private Limited

19.2.8. Bar Code India Limited

19.2.9. Datasensor India Private Limited

19.2.10. Postek Electronics Co., Ltd.



20. Strategic Recommendations



