Givex® Acquires Giftcertificates.ca from Moneris

Leading gift card processor to integrate with online distributor of gift cards from prominent Canadian brands

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORONTO -- Givex, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operation from end-to-end, recently announced its acquisition of Giftcertificates.ca, the online service that sells gift cards from Canada’s largest brands direct to businesses and consumers.

Formerly a division of Moneris Solutions Corporation (‘Moneris’), Canada’s leading payment processor, Giftcertificates.ca offers gift cards from many of Canada’s most popular retailers, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment providers.

Many large merchants have teams dedicated to managing B2B and B2C gift card sales. Givex can now supplement those efforts with Giftcertificates.ca, creating a new distribution channel that streamlines the process with reduced administrative overhead.

Givex will take over the operation of Giftcertificates.ca and integrate it into the Givex system. Clients who use Givex as their gift card processor and are selling through Giftcertificates.ca can look forward to a smooth activation and settlement experience once this integration is complete. It will also be easier for other Givex clients to join this program.

Merchants who distribute their gift cards through Giftcertificates.ca but wish to continue using other gift card processors will still be supported by Givex.

“We count many of the Giftcertificates.ca brands as our clients already and we look forward to building a relationship with many of the other merchants who sell through this platform,” said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. “We look forward to building this into the preeminent online marketplace for gift cards and creating even more value for our clients with this product offering.”

“Over the years, we are proud to have built Giftcertificates.ca into an effective distribution channel,” said Jeff Guthrie, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Moneris. “We are confident Givex is the right partner to continue the growth of the site and to expand on the capabilities and service experience for customers and consumers.”

About Givex®

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex's Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com/ .

About Giftcertificates.ca

Since 1999, Giftcertificates.ca has provided consumers and businesses with a wide range of gift cards. They are your one-stop source offering a variety of original gift cards from Canada’s most popular retailers, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment providers. They also have extensive experience in providing simple, easy-to-use and effective reward solutions for businesses across North America. They offer exceptional service in handling, packaging and delivering gift cards.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada’s largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris .

