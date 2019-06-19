OJ C209 AS rainbow trout expiry notice

Notice of the expiry of certain anti-subsidy measures

(2019/C 209/06)

1. As provided for in Article 18(4) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1037 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 8 June 2016 on protection against subsidised imports from countries not members of the European Union (1), the Commission gives notice that, unless a review is initiated in accordance with the following procedure, the countervailing measures mentioned below will expire on the date mentioned in the table below.

2. Procedure

Union producers may lodge a written request for a review. This request must contain sufficient evidence that the expiry of the measures would be likely to result in a continuation or recurrence of subsidisation and injury. Should the Commission decide to review the measures concerned, importers, exporters, representatives of the exporting country and Union producers will then be provided with the opportunity to amplify, rebut or comment on the matters set out in the review request.

3. Time limit

Union producers may submit a written request for a review on the above basis, to reach the European Commission, Directorate-General for Trade (Unit H-1), CHAR 4/39, 1049 Brussels (2) at any time from the date of the publication of the present notice but no later than three months before the date mentioned in the table below.

4. This notice is published in accordance with Article 18(4) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1037.

Product Country(ies) of origin or exportation Measures Reference Date of expiry (3) Certain rainbow trout Turkey Anti-subsidy duty Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2015/309 of 26 February 2015 imposing a definitive countervailing duty and collecting definitively the provisional duty imposed on imports of certain rainbow trout originating in Turkey (OJ L 56, 27.2.2015, p. 12). 28.2.2020

(1) OJ L 176, 30.6.2016, p. 55.

(2) TRADE-Defence-Complaints@ec.europa.eu

(3) The measure will expire at midnight of the day mentioned in this column.