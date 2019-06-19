TruStone Financial Employees Bowl to Raise $9,000 for Junior Achievement

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial employees recently raised $9,000 for Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest. In April, 36 of the credit union’s employees participated in a “bigBowl” bowling fundraiser at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Minn. This was the fourth year that TruStone Financial participated in this fundraiser.



Taylor Ritchie and Steve Steen from TruStone Financial presented the check for $9,000 to Liz Guimont of Junior Achievement after the credit union’s bigBowl fundraiser.





Junior Achievement’s bigBowl event is a fun way for organizations to raise money for the nonprofit. A company recruits its employees to volunteer as bowlers, and then each bowler raises money by asking friends and family members for donations. All proceeds go to Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest.

“The Junior Achievement bigBowl fundraiser is a great teambuilding event that our employees look forward to each year,” says TruStone Financial Chief Business Officer and Junior Achievement board member Steve Steen. “I’m proud of our team’s fundraising and volunteer efforts, which allows us to directly support the youth in our communities.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota and is celebrating 80 years of supporting local communities. It is Minnesota’s third largest credit union with assets of $1.4 billion, as of May 31, 2019. It has 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org .

About Junior Achievement® of the Upper Midwest, Inc.

Junior Achievement® of the Upper Midwest is part of a national organization that offers financial literacy, college and career readiness, and entrepreneurship education to K-12 students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin. Its mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy. To learn more about Junior Achievement® of the Upper Midwest, visit jaum.org.

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org

