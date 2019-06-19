Talmora Diamond Inc. Exploration Update

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talmora Diamond Inc. (CSE: TAI) (“Talmora” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an exploration update.

The Company’s partner, Olivut Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the field portion of the helimag geophysical program on the Company’s Seahorse Project, a part of its Horton property located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The survey work was conducted over multiple anomalies previously identified from regional geophysics. Preliminary results have confirmed targets and provided detail that will aid drill planning. Further geophysical evaluations are ongoing to prioritize additional targets for drilling. A reverse circulation drill program is planned for the summer months when the crew can benefit from longer days. Specific timing is contingent on weather conditions as the project must be supplied by small aircraft and helicopter. Olivut is the Operator of the Seahorse Project in which it can earn a 50% interest pursuant to the terms of the previously announced option agreement. Talmora retains 100% interest in the remainder of its Horton property.

The Company considers the Project to have the potential to host economic diamondiferous kimberlite bodies of significant size based on a combination of: favourable diamond stability indicator minerals found regionally and locally, including 18 macro diamonds found in regional samples to the west and northwest; specific geophysical targets; regional and local faults that would favour kimberlite emplacement; occurrence of diamondiferous kimberlites to the north and southeast, as well as other geochemical data in the area.

/EIN News/ -- At the Annual General Meeting held today, 59.51% of the Company’s votes were cast in person or by proxy and approved the Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, elected Raymond Davies, Richard M. Hogarth, Joan E. Fiset and Toby A. Strauss as Directors of the Company and re-appointed the Company’s Auditor, McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, Chartered Accountants, for the ensuing year.

The scientific and technical portions of this news release were compiled, reviewed and approved by Alan W. Davies, P.Eng., P.G., who is the Vice-President of Exploration for Talmora Diamond Inc., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

