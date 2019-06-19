LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by GSRX Industries Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, New Feature Film “One Nation Under God” Receives Thunderous Ovation at Lakewood Church Pre-Release Screening issued June 13, 2019, over GlobeNewswire. The press release was incorrectly sourced to GSRX and will be reissued shortly and properly sourced to One Nation Under God Movie.





