Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is Proud to Announce a New Field Management Team & New Sales Team

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC has been in the hardwood flooring business for 27 years. The company’s primary services include hardwood installation, sanding, and finishing, refurbishing, staining with custom stain colors, staircases, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), laminate, tile, engineered wood, and prefinished hardwood. Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC has recently added a new field management team and a new sales team to their highly-regarded flooring business. With the addition of these new executives, Rock Canyon Hardwood is able to bring a fresh, new, professional approach to every client’s residential and business flooring needs within the city of Littleton and surrounding areas. This addition of professionals will provide prompt and attentive care to answer or address any questions or concerns that clients might encounter.What sets Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC apart from the rest? Rock Canyon Hardwood is a professional quality installation company. Craftsmanship and integrity are what their company was founded on. Rock Canyon Hardwood does not use subcontractors! They take great pride in having in-house employees, which enables them to train and certify all of their staff properly.Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC always installs to manufacturer's specifications and standards, and they thoroughly follow all guidelines for installing flooring in the state of Colorado. Professionalism is what separates Rock Canyon Hardwood from other flooring companies. They have acknowledged and understand that their client’s homes are of critical importance, and they consider that each client’s home is one of, if not their biggest investment. That is why Rock Canyon Hardwood gives every job their utmost attention. They value and appreciate every patron’s business and treat each person’s home with the highest respect throughout each project unto completion.When it comes to quality products, Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC only uses the highest quality flooring. With many options to choose from, you can’t go wrong working directly with the best; Rock Canyon Hardwood is here for you.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.