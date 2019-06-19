Ether Capital Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ether Capital Corporation (“Ether Capital”, “ETHC” or the “Company”) (NEO: ETHC) confirmed today that the ten nominees listed in its management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 16, 2019 were elected as directors at today’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”). The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting held earlier today in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.



At the Meeting, the following ten individuals nominated to serve as directors of Ether Capital were elected by show of hands. Proxies were received as follows:

For Withheld Brian Mosoff 99.97% 0.03% Stefan Coolican 100% 0% Som Seif 100% 0% Benjamin Roberts 100% 0% John Ruffolo 99.95% 0.05% Joey Krug 98.58% 1.42% Boris Wertz 89.76% 10.24% Liam Horne 98.58% 1.42% Colleen McMorrow 89.76% 10.24% Camillo di Prata 89.76% 10.24%

At the Meeting, the Directors’ Share Issuance Resolution, as set out in the Circular, approving the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company to settle indebtedness to certain directors relating to accrued directors’ fees, was passed as an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company by a show of hands.

The re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent auditors of Ether Capital was also approved at the Meeting. The results of these matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on June 19, 2019.

About Ether Capital Corporation

Ether Capital is a Toronto-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the Ethereum and Web 3 ecosystem. Ether Capital has invested in Ethereum’s native utility token “Ether” as a strategic asset, and selectively invests in projects, protocols and businesses that leverage the Ethereum ecosystem and Web 3 technologies. Founded by a highly experienced Board of Directors and management team, Ether Capital has the resources, experience and relationships to support businesses and invest in industry-shifting disruptive technologies. For more information, visit http://ethcap.co/.

