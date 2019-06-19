AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) recognized 14 of its top-performing vendors at the annual AutoZone Vendor Summit on June 18, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Each vendor was selected for demonstrating exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the last year.



/EIN News/ -- AutoZone named Osram Sylvania its 2019 Vendor of the Year. Osram Sylvania, which has done business with AutoZone for more than 20 years, was recognized for its ability to deliver innovative products, exceptional performance and its commitment to “Drive for Excellence.”

Six vendors were selected for the prestigious AutoZone Extra Miler award: Bosch; Metra Electronics; Neotek Corporation; Spectra Premium; Technical Chemical Company; and Wells Vehicle Electronics. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

Seven vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): Edelbrock; Griot’s Garage; Illinois Tool Works; Motorcar Parts of America; Omega Environmental Technologies; Sea Foam Sales Company; and Wetherill Associates. These vendors consistently ensured that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) customers and professional installers had the parts and products necessary to fix vehicles, keep them running smoothly, and do the job right the first time.

“Our 2019 Vendor of the Year, Osram Sylvania, and our Vendor Summit award winners represent invaluable contributors to AutoZone’s success, and are key to our ability to deliver high-quality products and innovative solutions to our customers,” said Bill Hackney, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction. “We proudly celebrate these exceptional vendors and thank all of our vendors for their efforts and commitment to AutoZone and our customers.”

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of May 4, 2019, the Company had 5,686 stores in 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, 576 stores in Mexico, and 25 stores in Brazil for a total count of 6,287.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:



Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com



Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.