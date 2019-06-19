More Commissionaires security guards join UFCW Local 333

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissionaires security guards working at federal government buildings in Ottawa are the newest members of UFCW Canada Local 333 after voting to join the union on June 18. The security guards work for the Ottawa branch of Commissionaires Canada, a non-profit security firm founded in 1925.



“Congratulations and welcome to the new members at Commissionaires Ottawa, who bravely protect our federal buildings in the nation’s capital,” says Richard McNaughton, President of UFCW Canada Local 333. “Our union will be working hard to negotiate a contract that provides Commissionaires workers with the dignity, fair pay, and benefits they deserve, and we look forward to representing them at the bargaining table and in the workplace.”

In addition to the successful organizing drive in Ottawa, UFCW Local 333 has recently welcomed Commissionaires employees in Hamilton and has filed two other applications to represent Commissionaires security guards elsewhere in the National Capital Region.

“Across Ontario, Commissionaires workers are choosing UFCW Local 333 as their voice at work,” says McNaughton. “We look forward to welcoming more Commissionaires employees to our great union as we continue to bring the UFCW advantage to security guards throughout the province,” he adds.

UFCW Canada Local 333 is Ontario’s union for security guards, representing thousands of workers in the security industry. To learn more about UFCW Local 333, visit ufcw333.ca .

CONTACT INFORMATION

Geoffrey Gosselin

UFCW Canada Local 333

416-305-2243

geoff.gosselin@ufcw333.ca

https://www.ufcw333.ca/



