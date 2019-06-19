Bang Energy Prevails Over Monster in Court…Again!

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, June 17, 2019, a Los Angeles federal judge threw out Monster Energy’s attempt to put Bang Energy out of business when the judge denied Monster’s request for a preliminary injunction. Bang Energy prevailed even upon Monster’s failure to produce documents and refusal to make its corporate officers available for deposition prior to the judge’s ruling. Regardless, Monster will be required to produce those documents and witnesses next month.



This is the second time in the past three months that Monster unsuccessfully sought injunctive relief in an effort to put Bang Energy out of business. In April, a Dutch court found Bang Energy to be the prevailing party and ordered Monster to pay Bang attorney’s fees in an action filed by Monster seeking to stop Bang from selling its energy drinks throughout Europe. Initially, Monster sought worldwide injunctive relief against Bang under the guise of fair competition.



However, the courts in both the United States and Europe have rejected Monster’s such attempts to use the legal system to thwart Bang’s global expansion.

While Monster claims record sales and profits to its investors and shareholders, Monster’s legal filings reflect its fear that Bang Energy is taking away its market share. Monster’s President of the Americas, Emilee Tirre, stated in a sworn declaration that Monster losses total $500,000,000.00, based on data that she has reviewed but, notably, not shared publicly.

Bang Energy believes that Monster is using litigation because it is afraid and, ultimately, unable to compete with Bang in the marketplace. “Monster’s products taste disgusting and contain more than a dozen teaspoons of sugar. More than 16 deaths and more than 100 serious adverse health events have been reported to the government as related to Monster,” says Bang Energy’s CEO, Jack Owoc.

“Bang Energy is simply better. That’s why you can purchase Bang in the world’s largest health food retailers like GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe and why we are carried by the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports. Monster is simply not good enough to compete with Bang in these specialty markets, and this trend is carrying over to the mainstream markets!”

Miles Scully, Esq., of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP, argued on behalf of Bang Energy at the June 17, 2019 hearing on the referenced request for a preliminary injunction. For further information about this action, please contact Miles Scully or VPX’s General Counsel, Marc Kesten, Esq., at Legal@vpxsports.com, or (954) 641-0570.

About Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., d/b/a VPX Sports/Bang Energy ("VPX"):

VPX has been producing epic performance beverages and sports nutrition products for more than 27 years. We are unrelenting in our pursuit of creating trendsetting inventions that enhance both physical appearance and physical performance. These innovations, including BANG ENERGY DRINK, are backed by 28 landmark, human-subject studies at UCLA, University of South Alabama, Florida State University, Baylor, University of Southern Maine, Memphis University, College of New Jersey, FIU, Nova University, and other top universities in the country. Likewise, Bang’s cutting-edge marketing, advanced distribution systems, and meteoric growth have been featured by prestigious news and business research outlets such as Forbes and Wells Fargo. Bang is sold in iconic retailers such as 7 Eleven, Publix, and Walmart; we are the #1 selling beverage of all time in two of the world’s largest health food retailers: GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe; and, we are also the #1 selling beverage of the world’s largest sports nutrition distributor, Europa Sports. Bang is orchestrated by the world's leading authority, author, and developer of performance-enhancing supplementation and physique-altering nutrition—Founder and CEO, Jack Owoc. For daily trendsetting fun and business updates, stay connected by following Jack Owoc on Instagram: @BangEnergy.CEO.

Please also visit our Bang website, www.bang-energy.com , and follow us on Instagram at @bangenergy for continuous updates, workout tips, and supplement research.

An attachment accompanying this release is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3f2898e1-c23d-4ed8-98b8-7f14ce55a248.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.