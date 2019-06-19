Taking You Places Through Magic, John Zimmel Starts Businesses

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escaping reality is often what many people need to unwind and disconnect from work or obligations. Magic is an illusion that intrigues many individuals of all ages. John Zimmel is an ardent entrepreneur with a grasp on the entertainment world. One of his projects is magic-entertainment, which is a magic production and distribution company that sells over 15,000 products through Murphy’s Magic. Invictus Magic is John Zimmel’s partner in this endeavour, as John owns 30% of the company. Invictus and John Zimmel help magicians seeking distribution and promotion as well as social media campaigns and filming and production services. John Zimmel is also a magician and loves to invent and create new magic tricks!John is a professional, fun, easy going young entrepreneur with big dreams, but the fact of the matter is, he’s making those dreams a reality. John has always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and now operates four different startup companies. John started his professional filmmaking career in 2015. Since then John has worked for some major companies such as General Electric, Guinness Books of World Records and Samsung. John also is an audio engineer. He has worked with artists such as Parson James, Chris Blue, and drum techs for Mark Peynado. John has also taught himself social media marketing strategies. John is always looking at ways to make his companies thrive and loves finding new styles to try out!“We have Partner with West 35 Media and John Zimmel to bring digital content creation. We try our best to bring the best quality to all our projects as possible. We film up to 6k with our RED Cameras, all of Invictus Projects are filmed in 4k minimum . John and West 35 Media has the eye for magic, because they are all Magicians as well.”-Invictus Magic John Zimmel began as an entrepreneur just a few years ago at the age of 21; he may be young, but he’s already established himself as an ardent entrepreneur with a vision and plans for future development. John embraces new ideas and out-of-the-box thinking. He welcomes new ideas and looks forward to continuing to make his mark on the world and in the entertainment industry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.