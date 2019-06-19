New Millennium Iron Corp. announces AGM results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Millennium Iron Corp. (“NML” or the “Company”) (TSX:NML) announced today the results of the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of NML held on June 19, 2019 (the “Meeting”). Shareholders holding a total of 62,799,982 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 34.69 % of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of May 15, 2019.



In respect of the election of directors, management had seven nominees being considered for election. At the Meeting, all of the management nominees were elected, being Sandip Biswas, Dibyendu Bose, Mario Caron, Prasanto Kumar Ghose, H. Dean Journeaux, W. Scott Leckie and Daniel P. Owen. The votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting for the election of directors were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Sandip Biswas 95.09%

(58,324,188) 4.91%

(3,010,651) Dibyendu Bose 95.25%

(58,423,813) 4.75%

(2,911,026) Mario Caron 88.99%

(54,579,283) 11.01%

(6,755,556) Prasanto Kumar Ghose 95.52%

(58,584,163) 4.48%

(2,750,676) H. Dean Journeaux



96.55%

(59,217,621) 3.45%

(2,117,218) W. Scott Leckie 97.87%

(60,027,944) 2.13%

(1,306,895) Daniel P. Owen 91.74%

(56,268,948) 8.26%

(5,065,891)

At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved resolutions setting the number of directors at seven and re-appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company.

About New Millennium

NML is a Canadian iron ore exploration, evaluation and development company with an extensive property position called the Millennium Iron Range (“MIR”) in Canada’s principal iron ore district, the Labrador Trough, straddling the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Province of Quebec, in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Quebec. The Company’s project areas are connected via a well-established, heavy-haul rail network to the Port of Sept-Îles, Quebec.

Tata Steel Limited (“Tata Steel”), a global steel producer and industry leader, owns 26.2% of the common shares of the Company and is its largest shareholder.

NML has a 4.32% interest in Tata Steel Minerals Canada Ltd. (“TSMC”), which is owner and operator of a direct shipping ore (“DSO”) project near Schefferville. The DSO project produces and ships sinter fines. Subsidiaries of Tata Steel and the Quebec Government’s financing arm, Investissement Québec, own the remainder of TSMC.

Beyond TSMC, the Company offers further development potential through a group of long-life taconite properties capable of producing high quality pellets and pellet feed to service the requirements of steel makers with either blast furnace or direct reduced iron making operations.

In June 2016, the Company optimized its taconite development strategy through the design of a smaller market entry initiative called the NuTac Project.

For further information, please visit www.NMLiron.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward looking statements. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “projected”, “sustain”, “continues”, “strategy”, “potential”, “projects”, “grow”, “take advantage”, “estimate”, “well positioned” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to future opportunities, business strategies, mineral exploration, development and production plans and competitive advantages. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company’s future operations. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. The forward looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake and is not obligated to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Mario Caron

Acting Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (514) 935-3204

