EASTCONN Partners with Infinite Campus

/EIN News/ -- Blaine, Minn., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Campus and EASTCONN announced their new strategic partnership to provide training and support services to Connecticut school districts. Infinite Campus student information system customers now have the option of receiving support from EASTCONN’s team of applications specialists, leveraging their familiarity and knowledge of Connecticut education initiatives and state reporting mandates and requirements.

“We are excited to partner with EASTCONN, a leading and well-respected educational service agency,” said Dave Noles, Partner Alliance Manager at Infinite Campus. “Connecticut school districts will benefit from this partnership through access to additional, local resources. Prospective Infinite Campus districts in Connecticut will continue working with Custom Computer Specialists, our long-standing channel partner based in New York.”

Headquartered in Hampton, Connecticut, EASTCONN is a public, non-profit, Regional Educational Service Center that has been serving the education needs of northeastern Connecticut’s schools and communities since 1980.

“EASTCONN is very pleased to be adding Infinite Campus products to our education support toolkit,” said Linda Brock, Student Information Specialist. “We look forward to expanding our implementation, customization and training services to districts with this outstanding suite of student information and learning management applications.”



Created by Connecticut General Statute 10-66a nearly 40 years ago, EASTCONN exists to provide high-quality, competitively priced educational and related services to 36 member Boards of Education and the 33 communities they serve in northeastern Connecticut. Learn more at www.eastconn.org.

As the most trusted name in student information, Infinite Campus manages 7.8 million students in 45 states. For more than 25 years, Infinite Campus has successfully implemented its solutions for customers of all sizes, from those with fewer than 100 students to those with more than 600,000 students. Infinite Campus customers include school districts, regional consortia, state departments of education, and the federal government. www.infinitecampus.com



Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists is a leading technology solution provider to public and private sector clients throughout the Northeast. Custom’s unique combination of privately-owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results. www.customtech.com

