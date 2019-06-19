Glassdoor Names vCom Solutions’ Gary Storm as a Top 50 CEO in 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vCom Solutions CEO Gary Storm has been named a Top CEO in 2019, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award. Glassdoor , one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.



Among chief executives recognized by employees of small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S., Storm received a remarkable approval rating of 98%, based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews vCom employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

Storm comments, “While it’s a great honor to be included as a Glassdoor Top CEO for 2019, earning this award was a team effort. Every employee and leader at vCom contributes to our culture daily and our collective efforts have helped to shape vCom. Our commitment to our employees and creating a culture of vulnerability, transparency, and authenticity continue to make vCom a place we want to work. I am proud to be a part of the vCom team and look forward to our shared successes yet to come.”

“It’s an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees’ perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust and communication. Glassdoor’s Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president and chief operating officer. “Today’s job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we’re seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success.”

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing. Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 69 percent.

Glassdoor’s Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S. based employees between May 2, 2018 and May 1, 2019. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-at-SMBs-LST_KQ0,16.htm

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud and collaboration technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a37f693b-6e23-4866-88d5-39259f365e87

