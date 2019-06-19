Artists get innovative with new technologies at The Tech Interactive

Two new immersive media experiences launched this summer are soothing with wow factor.

/EIN News/ --

San Jose, CA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Tech Interactive launched two new experiences designed by world-renowned digital artists in conjunction with Silicon Valley tech companies. The artists were selected to participate in The Tech + Arts Incubator, made possible with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and have been perfecting their visions since September.



"Audiences are increasingly demanding personalized, interactive and shareable experiences, the same kind they expect in their daily lives. The Tech Interactive is a great example of applying the power of technology to meaningfully engage visitors in high- quality art,” said Chris Barr, Knight Foundation director for arts and technology innovation.



Wave Atlas by Poland and San Francisco-based artist Marpi is a digital terrarium of creatures shaped and created by visitors. With a few simple gestures, visitors make a creature in mid-air and manipulate its features before unleashing it in a stunning 30-foot digital display to interact with other creations. The experience features artificial intelligence, virtual reality and motion sensor technology and is supported by tech partners HTC Vive and Leap Motion.



“It’s difficult to describe the feeling that comes over you when you use your hands to make something come alive. It’s incredible,” says Marpi of the experience. “There’s an evolutionary pattern to the work where you create something new, set it free, and see how it evolves and adapts to its environment. It is fascinating to watch.”



Resonance is a beautiful and calming experience that explores the movement of digital water and sound. Participants become performers using sound and motion in a creative exploration of water, manipulating waves and sound with simple motions. The multi-sensory experience was created by Studio TISH by artists Yves Peitzner and Jelena Gregov, based in Munich in collaboration with Kling Klang Klong and Future Fires, based in San Francisco. The project features motion sensors, adaptive audio and generative audio with support from tech partners Plantronics and Leap Motion.



“We believe that technology can encourage new ways of perceiving and engaging with the world. Our work uses digital tools as means to translate the natural phenomena into transformative experiences,” said Peitzner.



“An overlooked virtue of digital art - as with our new piece at the Tech - is reducing the carbon footprint needed to realize a project created with an international artist community. We brought this piece to fruition with superb artists in Berlin and Munich without anyone needed to travel to the U.S! Disappointing to airlines, I know, but much easier on the planet and the atmosphere,” said Clark Suprynowicz, CEO and Artistic Director of Future Fires.



The Tech reviewed more than 120 applications after a worldwide call for proposals that utilized one or more emerging technologies in an interactive experience for all ages. The artists whose proposals were selected received support from The Tech, technology partners and a $50,000 grant to create their experience. The experiences are only available at The Tech Interactive and are included with admission.





A visitor creates his own creature out of thin air and unleashes it in a digital terrarium in Wave Atlas, a new art instillation at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, CA by Marpi.



A young girl manipulates "water" in midair as part of Studio TISH's instillation Resonance at The Tech Interactive in San Jose, CA.









About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Inspiring the innovator in everyone. | thetech.org



About Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. For more, visit kf.org.

Attachments

Marika Krause Ponce The Tech Museum of Innovation 4085910027 mkrause@thetech.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.