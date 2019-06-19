Nissan promotes local director to lead Canton, Mississippi plant

Erik Fields named vice president, manufacturing, Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant

CANTON, Miss., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is announcing a change in senior management at its Canton plant with the appointment of Erik Fields as vice president, Manufacturing.



/EIN News/ -- Fields brings more than 20 years of automotive and engineering expertise. He has spent 12 years at Nissan Canton, serving in various roles of increasing responsibility, including manufacturing program manager, where he helped lead the launch of Nissan Altima, TITAN XD and NV Passenger Van. He was director of engineering for four years before taking on his current role as director of production operations maintenance. Prior to joining Nissan, Fields held engineering roles with other automotive and manufacturing companies.

“This is a proud moment for Nissan as we promote homegrown talent from within the Canton plant to take the lead role,” said Heath Holtz, senior vice president, Manufacturing, Supply Chain Management and Purchasing, Nissan North America, Inc. “Erik is highly qualified and a well-respected leader who brings a one-team, human-centered approach to help drive business success and unlock the potential of the plant.”

Fields holds an MBA from the University of Mississippi and a bachelor’s in industrial engineering from Ohio University. He serves as vice president of the Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA).

Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant

Nissan Canton enters its 16th year of operation in Mississippi. Nissan has grown the Canton plant from a regional manufacturing facility to a global one, investing $3.45 billion in the facility since its opening in 2003. The facility employs 6,000 hard-working men and women, and it currently produces Nissan Altima, Murano, TITAN and TITAN XD, Frontier, NV Cargo Van and NV Passenger Van.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com , or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com .

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

