Federal Reserve monitors economic reforms in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 19 - The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) of the United States is following with satisfaction the ongoing economic reforms implemented by the Angolan authorities, after the suspension in 2015 of the sale of dollars to banks based in Angola.,

The fact was confirmed Wednesday by the US ambassador to Angola, Nina Maria Fite, when speaking to the press at the end of an audience the president Joao Lourenço granted to Fed delegation in Luanda.

Praising the ongoing process, the ambassador said the reforms are contributing to the return of the US banking correspondents to the Angolan market.

Nina Maria Fite said that there is no date set for the return of US banks, adding that the market is following up the reforms.

As for the audience the president granted to the Fed delegation, the diplomat said that the meeting discussed the strengthening of the ties between the Federal Reserve System of the United States and the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

The US Fed high-level delegation arrived in Angola Tuesday for a 48-hour working visit to discuss with the Angolan authorities issues related to the recovery of the US currency in operations with banking sectors’ correspondents.

The delegation will also meet with BNA officials and other authorities linked to the country's financial sector.

