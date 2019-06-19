Agile Stacks Offers Multi-Cloud Support with Additions of Google Cloud Platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and Microsoft Azure

Three new cloud platform deployments complement Agile Stacks’ existing Amazon Web Services support to accelerate enterprises’ software delivery and simplify the management of hybrid cloud deployments

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks, Inc., provider of the leading DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning (ML), today announced that it enables multi-cloud support through new deployments on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and Red Hat OpenShift. The developments complement Agile Stacks’ existing support for Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling enterprise customers to leverage four of the most widely adopted cloud platforms, accelerate their software delivery, and simplify the management of hybrid cloud deployments.

Using Agile Stacks, organizations can deploy full-stack Kubernetes, DevOps cloud stacks, and ML pipelines using their technologies of choice out of the box within minutes, a process that used to take weeks or months to complete. Now through automation for AWS, GCP, Azure, and OpenShift, Agile Stacks enables customers to:



Implement full-stack automation and manage hybrid clouds that span AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and on-premises data centers.

Manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with added support for cloud-managed Kubernetes services on Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) platforms.

Deploy stacks to the Red Hat OpenShift platform.

Generate continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and machine-learning pipelines to implement continuous delivery in a hybrid IT environment.

Integrate managed cloud services, such as Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), or Google Cloud SQL, among others.

Create composable stacks from 80-plus supported tools in the Agile Stacks Service Catalog, such as Kubeflow, Jenkins, GitLab, Spinnaker, Harbor, Minio, Ceph, and Portworx, among others.

Automatically protect all tools in the DevOps toolchain with single sign-on (SSO) and role-based access control (RBAC).

Improve the visibility of application deployments across multiple clouds with cross-cloud tagging and cost management.



Harnessing the Power of Kubernetes via Full-Stack Automation

Kubernetes has emerged as the leading platform for automating the deployment and scaling of containerized applications. However, deploying a Kubernetes cluster is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The bulk of the undifferentiated heavy lifting is achieving full-stack automation for databases, machine-learning, monitoring, data management, continuous delivery, security, and other core functions. The Agile Stacks automation platform addresses this challenge by allowing organizations to standardize and automate their IT infrastructure using GitOps techniques—helping IT, ML operations, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams to become more agile and efficient.

At the heart of the Agile Stacks platform is its SuperHub automation hub, which accelerates software delivery with composable stacks for application development and machine learning. The SuperHub automation hub technology empowers users to create customized stacks from best-of-breed tools. Stack components are auto-configured to deploy, upgrade, rollback, promote, clone, backup, test script generation, perform merges, conduct performance testing, provide security scanning, and handle functional testing. As a result, deployment of cloud infrastructure services and open source software is made faster, more reliable, more stable, and more secure.

Additionally, by combining Agile Stacks’ SuperHub functionality with best practices—such as automated cloud tagging across all cloud providers—enterprises can keep their cloud spend under control while providing security and governance to avoid future problems.

Because Agile Stacks lets organizations choose among best-of-breed products and cloud providers, technology teams can confidently use the tools that best fit their needs. The Agile Stacks SuperHub provides an extensible framework for common security and DevOps pipelines that span multiple cloud providers, on-premises deployments, and multiple computing models. For example, a retail company can use Microsoft Azure to develop microservices in the cloud and then deploy software releases to multiple retail stores as part of an automated CD pipeline that spans multiple cloud regions and on-premises locations, running on a combination of AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, and OpenShift platforms.

“Agile Stacks is the first DevOps automation platform that addresses full-stack deployment using an automation hub approach, which reduces the development-deployment friction, so enterprises can bring their innovations to market quickly,” said Igor Mameshin, Agile Stacks co-founder and CTO. “With application templates and AI/ML pipelines, development teams now can build their apps faster and deploy to multiple environments using GitOps and automated CI/CD processes. Together with our partners, we now deliver this solution on four of the leading Kubernetes-based platforms: GKE, EKS, AKS, and Red Hat OpenShift, giving developers the deployment options and flexibility that they demand.”

About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure and machine learning with its Agile Stacks DevOps automation service. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery and data science by using a DevOps-first architecture out of the box that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated, and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability, and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com.

Agile Stacks and SuperHub are registered trademarks of Agile Stacks Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

