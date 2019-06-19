Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates Expands in Florida with Flint Brokers & Associates

IRVINE, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates today announced that Flint Brokers & Associates, a commercial real estate company, is the first affiliate in the Brevard County region of Florida, which includes Melbourne, Cocoa Beach and Cape Canaveral. Led by president and CEO James Flint, Flint Brokers & Associates specializes in a spectrum of real estate, including investment sales, multi-family, office, retail, and industrial properties.



/EIN News/ -- “Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates is a well-known name with a solid reputation in the commercial real estate industry,” said Flint. “Sperry also has a considerable presence in CCIM, which is a highly distinguished organization among commercial real estate professionals.”

“I wanted to be affiliated with an international commercial brokerage and Sperry Commercial is the perfect fit. Being part of such a prestigious organization gives increased visibility as a real estate broker, as well as access to all the latest technologies available.”

“Our goal is to increase our presence in the area,” Flint added. “I now have a team of people and global exposure.”

James Flint specializes in brokering commercial and investment properties. He has been a full-time business owner, entrepreneur, and investor for more than 20 years. He began his career in real estate as a multi-family investor and has broadened his portfolio to include industrial and retail. Flint began his brokerage career when he moved to Melbourne, Florida in 2014. Since his arrival in the area, Flint has guided local and national clients towards their own real estate objectives. He is currently serving on the Board of Directors of CCIM Florida’s Central District, and is active in the Cocoa Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Melbourne, Florida is located in what many refer to as "Florida’s Space Coast," as it is home to the Kennedy Space Center, and many pioneering aerospace firms, including Harris Corporation, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, Space X, Blue Origin, One Web, and NASA. The area is quickly becoming known as the technology corridor of Florida due to its highly skilled workforce. The Space Coast also offers 72 miles of shoreline, and is home to Port Canaveral, one of the busiest cruise ports in the world. It is the closest oceanfront community to Orlando.

“We are excited for James to join our team,” said Rich Enderlin, chief operating officer at Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. “This region of Florida is growing, and his expertise and work ethic will be incredibly valuable as we venture into a new area.”

About Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC: Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC offers the highest level of commercial real estate services available through thoughtful, cooperative, and ethical practices. The firm is headquartered in Irvine, CA, and combines more than 200 sales professionals and 42 affiliate operations across 44 offices throughout the United States. Unique to Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates, LLC are a system of tools for affiliates that include a comprehensive real estate intranet and transaction management platform named Sperry CENTRAL and a custom designed marketing support software system called SperryLINK, among other immediate industry advantages. For more information, visit www.sperrycga.com .

