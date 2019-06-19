Segra Appoints Robotics and Automation Expert Dr. Edward Park to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp. (“Segra” or the “Company”) an agriculture technology company, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Edward J. Park to its Board of Advisors.



/EIN News/ -- A Ph.D. and M.A.Sc. graduate of the University of Toronto, Dr. Park adds years of mechatronics and automation engineering experience to Segra’s Advisory Board. Segra’s forthcoming tissue culture nurseries, built for industrial-scale production of disease-free and DNA fingerprinted cannabis plantlets, will be designed with partial automation of product flow. Dr. Park is currently a renowned Professor of Mechatronic Systems Engineering at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.

“We are pleased to welcome a peer of Dr. Park’s esteem to our organization,” said Dr. Sma Zobayed, Segra’s Director of Tissue Culture. “Plant tissue culture is a precise science that employs trained technicians – those technicians, in turn, depend on sterile equipment made available through automation. Segra’s planned operations necessitate implementing the kinds of technology that Dr. Park has spent his career researching and developing.”

Segra’s 4,000 sq. ft. “Phase 1” production facility in New Westminster, B.C., is anticipated to begin plant tissue culture operations under a Nursery License from Health Canada in Q3 2019. The Company’s planned “Phase 2” production facility is expected to be a 42,000 sq. ft. space designed for production capacity in excess of 30 million plantlets per year. The Company also recently announced an expansion into the U.S. hemp market , providing hemp tissue culture services out of the Company’s new laboratory facility in Portland, Oregon.

About Segra International

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering innovative services that accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry to better serve society. The Company’s plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with a vast business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontiers of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving medical, recreational, and hemp markets. Segra is developing industrial-scale facilities to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance. Segra currently has agreements with many leading global cannabis producers, including the Canadian licensed producers HEXO Corp., Agripharm Corp., and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc.

Forward-looking information

This news release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

For further information, contact:

Sam Woolf

Investor Relations and Communications Manager

Email: sam.woolf@segra-intl.com



