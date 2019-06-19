Post E3: GameStop Reveals Top 10 Video Games Based on Customer Demand

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GameStop reveals the top 10 most sought-after videogames coming out of E3 based on the number of customer pre-orders from the world’s largest videogame retailer. With more than 200 title announcements at E3 last week, the gaming community has spoken on what their top 2019 E3 videogames choices are, and there maybe a few surprises.



/EIN News/ -- “Videogames are in our DNA and as top retailer in gaming, we have the data and inside track to forecast and understand what consumers really want to play,” said Eric Bright, vice president of merchandising for GameStop. “As evident from E3, the gaming industry continues to grow and we’re right in the middle of a hot category where our 40,000 plus store associates will be helping customers access their favorite videogames.”

The following top 10 videogames were revealed or confirmed during E3 and are listed in pre-order ranking from GameStop’s database:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (10-25-19) Pokemon Sword/Shield (11-15-19) Final Fantasy VII Remake (3-3-20) Cyberpunk 2077 (4-16-20) Borderlands 3 (9-13-19) Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Switch) (9-20-19) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (11-15-19) Gears 5 (9-6-19) Super Mario Maker 2 (6-28-19) Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (6-21-19)

Note: Parentheses denotes when titles are expected to be released.

This year, more than 66,000 people attended E3, with millions more around the world watching live E3 streams where publishers took center stage to unveil some of the hottest videogames coming out the next several months. During the week of E3, GameStop saw an increase of 63% in pre-orders on those new titles announced, re-affirming its place in the gaming culture as the top destination fans go to access their favorite videogames.

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest videogame retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned videogaming consoles, accessories and videogame titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in videogame consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on videogaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

